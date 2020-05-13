|
Cletus Schuttloffel
Canton, SD - Cletus Leo Schuttloffel, age 91, died Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at Primrose Retirement Community. Visitation will be Friday from 10 a.m. to noon at Anderson Funeral Home in Canton. Family will not be present at the visitation. A private family graveside will be held at Forest Hill Cemetery.
Cletus was born on August 23, 1928 in Larchwood, IA to Emiel and Helena (Roeman) Schuttloffel. He grew up in Larchwood, graduating from St. Mary's High School. He served his country as a member of the U.S. Navy. He married Carolyn Hanson on August 20, 1951 in Canton, SD. The couple made their home in Canton and later moved to a farm near Canton. He has lived at Primrose Retirement Community for the last 9 years.
In addition to farming, Cletus worked for 37 years at John Morrell in Sioux Falls, SD. Cletus enjoyed horseback riding, wood and metal working, stained glass, fishing, and photography. He cherished time spent with his family, especially attending his grandchildren's activities.
Grateful for sharing his life are his children, Mike (Darla) Schuttloffel, Valley Springs, SD, Kim Winters, Tea, SD, Cheryl (Scott) Rust, Centerville, SD, Mark (Deb) Schuttloffel, Sioux Falls, SD, and Kris (Scott) Schemmel, Harrisburg, SD; 14 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild; brother, Ron (Henny) Schuttloffel, Rock Rapids, IA; sister, Shirley (Ray) Swanson, Shakopee, MN; his Primrose family, along with numerous extended relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Carolyn in 2016, daughter Cindy, brothers Ed and John, and sisters Therese, Rose, Marge, and Anita.
