Services
Anderson Funeral Home
2Nd & Main St
Canton, SD 57013
(605) 987-5229
Viewing
Friday, May 15, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Anderson Funeral Home
2Nd & Main St
Canton, SD 57013
View Map
Graveside service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Forest Hill Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Cletus Schuttloffel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cletus Schuttloffel

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cletus Schuttloffel Obituary
Cletus Schuttloffel

Canton, SD - Cletus Leo Schuttloffel, age 91, died Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at Primrose Retirement Community. Visitation will be Friday from 10 a.m. to noon at Anderson Funeral Home in Canton. Family will not be present at the visitation. A private family graveside will be held at Forest Hill Cemetery.

Cletus was born on August 23, 1928 in Larchwood, IA to Emiel and Helena (Roeman) Schuttloffel. He grew up in Larchwood, graduating from St. Mary's High School. He served his country as a member of the U.S. Navy. He married Carolyn Hanson on August 20, 1951 in Canton, SD. The couple made their home in Canton and later moved to a farm near Canton. He has lived at Primrose Retirement Community for the last 9 years.

In addition to farming, Cletus worked for 37 years at John Morrell in Sioux Falls, SD. Cletus enjoyed horseback riding, wood and metal working, stained glass, fishing, and photography. He cherished time spent with his family, especially attending his grandchildren's activities.

Grateful for sharing his life are his children, Mike (Darla) Schuttloffel, Valley Springs, SD, Kim Winters, Tea, SD, Cheryl (Scott) Rust, Centerville, SD, Mark (Deb) Schuttloffel, Sioux Falls, SD, and Kris (Scott) Schemmel, Harrisburg, SD; 14 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild; brother, Ron (Henny) Schuttloffel, Rock Rapids, IA; sister, Shirley (Ray) Swanson, Shakopee, MN; his Primrose family, along with numerous extended relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Carolyn in 2016, daughter Cindy, brothers Ed and John, and sisters Therese, Rose, Marge, and Anita.

www.andersonandsonsfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader from May 13 to May 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cletus's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -