Cliff O'Hara
Clifford O'Hara age 61 of Sioux Falls, passed away Saturday May 9, 2020. A private family funeral service will be held at Miller Funeral Home, with burial to follow.
Grateful for having shared his life are his wife Kathy; children Christopher (Amanda) Maddox, Tony Burchardi, and Mandy Marie Maddox; 12 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren; his mother Norma O'Hara; siblings, Merlyn (Linda) O'Hara, Kirk (Dawn) O'Hara and Pam (Paul) Baker.
He was preceded in death by his father Wayne, sister Linda, grandson Hunter and great-nephew Mark. www.millerfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader from May 12 to May 13, 2020