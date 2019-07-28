|
Cliff Van Hove
Sioux Falls - Cliff Van Hove was born on December 9th 1935 in Rock Rapids, Iowa. After graduation from high school in 1935 he enlisted in the United States Navy as a medical corpsman. He was stationed at the Balboa Naval Hospital in San Diego, California. He also served on the aircraft carrier USS Hancock from July 1957 to January 1958. He was at sea in the Far East during the post Korean war era. Following his service in the Navy and with high recommendations from commanding officer, Cliff entered South Dakota State University and graduated with a BS degree in pharmacy in 1962. Upon graduation Cliff worked as a pharmacist for the Mills Park Pharmacy in Sioux Falls. Tom Mills and Ron Park had a store on E 10th street and the clinic pharmacy in McGreevy Clinic. In 1973 Cliff had the opportunity to purchase the clinic pharmacy which became the VanHove Prescription Shop and ran for 45 years.
Cliff was very active at O'Gorman High School. He was also part of a select group that influenced Bob Burns back into coaching football as the head coach for the OGHS football team. In 1979 he was honored with the B'nai B'rith sportsman of the year award. He qualified for the honor with a broad interest in a variety of sports and an impressive participation record.
Cliff's volunteer coaching career began just after graduation from college in 1962 when he became involved in coaching basketball. Since then his list of coaching experience extended to include 5 years with Bantam League Baseball, 3 years with SF Junior softball programs and in addition he has been the acting commissioner of the SD Junior Football Program for 5 years. He was also the 1978 YMCA Basketball Tournament Chairmen which had the largest number of entries since it's inception in the summer of 1977. With 4 other sincerely interested individuals he assisted in organizing a soccer league. The 1978 season saw over 800 participants in this program. Cliff's civic involvement in sports also includes 5 years of sponsoring softball teams and the ladies bowling team. In addition he was a registered certified referee for basketball and football and also past treasurer of the O'Gorman boosters. He was instrumental in naming Nuiser-Salem field as well as for the lighting of the field. He organized out of state trips for the junior football teams to Illinois and Nebraska.
When he wasn't behind the counter of his prescription shop he enjoyed racketball, golf and tennis. He and his wife of almost 40 years, Jane Thraen VanHove, enjoyed many winters at their condo in Scottsdale, AZ where Cliff was the unofficial tennis champion. Everyone always wanted to get a game with him and he would sometimes play 2 or 3 games a day. He and Jane had many happy years with friends and family. He adopted Jane's family as his own and they welcomed him with open arms. He was very grateful to be a part of that extended (very extended!) family. All the cousins loved Uncle Cliff.
From son in law John Wenande:
"Cliff was more than a father-in-law to me. He was a great friend whose story-telling, wit, and wisdom I was fortunate to enjoy. We had wonderful times together and I think he even came to accept my USD background versus his extreme SDSU loyalty. His attitude in dealing with his physical pain and limitations at the end of life is an example I will never forget. I only wish I had more time with him. He was a truly good man."
From nephew Jason Schmitz:
Cliff VanHove was a man transformed by the saving grace of Jesus Christ and left this world in full assurance of an eternity with God his Father. His love of sports didn't stop with the thrill of competition, but it was about the people involved and the relationships he experienced as a result. Always and forever a giving and generous soul.
As we grieve the loss of Cliff, let us take to heart and follow his example in humbly approaching the throne of God in a saving relationship in Jesus Christ.
Amen. Jason
From Katie Thraen:
Cliff had a positive influence on many lives, not least of all mine. He got me interested in both sports and pharmacy, two things that have shaped my entire life. He always maintained a great sense of humor even in the last years of his life when his body began to fail him. He left me with pearls of wisdom that I use nearly every day. He will be dearly missed but he lives on in the hearts and minds of those who knew and loved him so he is never really gone.
From Jack Billion:
SAYING GOODBYE
Each year we lose some of our favorite teachers, mentors, and models from the list of special medical community leaders. Last week was no different as we said goodbye to one of our favorite medical professionals, Cliff Van Hove.
For many of us Cliff was there mentoring when we first arrived in Sioux Falls. We were newly out of Medical School in those days, ready to display our knowledge, or at times, the lack of it. We usually arrived in June or July, fresh from medical school graduation. New "interns" we were called then, looking to learn from those same mentors. Some of us would go on to specialize, others would opt for general practice.
One of the mandatory tours for "new physicians" in Sloux Falls was a stop at the McGreevy Clinic. There was a balding, silver-haired pharmacist residing there who would judge our potential capabilities. This silver-haired guy knew all the ropes, everything you would need to navigate your complex new medical world. We all went through the interview, young doctors like Greg Naughton, Neil Elkjer, Pat McGreevy, and Mike Rost. We all went through the Van Hove evaluation. During that time we got our "passing grade" in medical knowledge, compatability, as well as humor and understanding his corny jokes. It was a one man course in how we would fit into the new medical field, and learn how to play a decent game of tennis.
Cliff was the Dean of that clinic. We looked up to him. And like all good things, today Cliff is gone, called to that big pharmacy
that floats invisibly over Avera McKennan Hospital. And all your tennis line calls are "in".
We still really miss him when suddenly we realize he hasn't been around for a while. Thanks for everything Cliff!
Jack Billion, MD
Children:
Charles (Kathy) Van Hove, Sioux Falls
Patricia (Frank) Johantges, Indianapolis IN
Michael (Jode') Van Hove, Plymouth MN
Nancy Klehr, Bend, OR
Bridget (John) Wenande, Sioux Falls
Jeffrey (Corey) Van Hove, Washington DC
Theresa Thraen
Robert Thraen
Katie Thraen
Hank & Remi
Grandchildren:
Jennifer Van Hove, Carly Nord, Elise Van Hove
Abby Johantges, Bridget Johantges
Chris Van Hove, Maria Van Hove, Patrick Van Hove
Jon Klehr, Jessica Klehr, Cassandra Klehr
Shelby Bloomer, Cody Bloomer, Sydney Bloomer, McCabe Wenande, Keegan Wenande
Henry Van Hove, Mehret Van Hove
Riley Thraen
Great grandchild:
Bennett Nord
Jane VanHove resides at: 65035 Swalley Road, Bend, OR 97703.
Published in The Argus Leader on July 28, 2019