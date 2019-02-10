|
|
Clinton Lee Bock
Flandreau - Clinton Lee Bock passed away Monday, February 4th, 2019 in Bandera, Texas. He was born January 4th, 1935 in Mitchell, South Dakota to Perce and Cheryl (Walker) Bock. He married his junior high school sweetheart Dorothy Taylor on April 21st, 1954 in Ft. Sill, Oklahoma. They were wed 57 years until her death in 2011.
Clint served in the Army during the Korean conflict stationed in Germany. He joined the Highway Patrol and was stationed at Flandreau in 1966. He retired to Bandera, Texas. Clint and Dorothy were active in prison ministry in Texas. He married Karen Queen in 2013. Clint was dedicated to Karen and she nursed him in his final months.
Clint leaves his wife Karen, his daughters Dr. Laurie Haleta (Alexander), Sonja Bock, and Wendy Tate and his sister Beverly (Ozzie) Osheim. He has nine grand children, Alexander Haleta II (Lindsay), Andre Haleta, Sarah, Cynthia, Sundance, Ebony, Renique, Patrice, and Trey and 5 great grandchildren. He proudly embraced the name Gramps after his first grandchild was born. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers George Robert, Fred, wife Dorothy, and son Daniel.
He will be laid to rest at the Black Hills National Cemetery in the spring with his wife Dorothy. Memorial gifts may be made to Helping Hands or the Juvenile Diabetes Foundation.
Published in The Argus Leader on Feb. 10, 2019