Clyde E. Schultz
Grand Forks, ND - Clyde E. Schultz, 92, of Grand Forks, ND, passed away on Sunday, May 3, 2020 at Valley Senior Living on Columbia with his family by his side. Graveside services with Military Honors will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, June 19, 2020, at Hills of Rest Cemetery in Sioux Falls. Additional obituary information is available at www.georgeboom.com
He was employed at Egger Steel Company in Sioux Falls for 40 years, first as a crane operator, then as a Leaderman. Clyde was a member of East Side Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls from 1970 until moving to Grand Forks, ND in 2000.
He is survived by his wife, Irma; children, Steve (Joan) Schultz, Cindy (Mark) O'Brian, Nancy (Loring) Knutson; 7 grandchildren, Heidi (Frerichs) Greenback, Lora (Frerichs) Dunn, Cassandra (Knutson) Owens, Kathryn (Knutson) Hains, Christine (Schultz) Dicken, Gregory Schultz, Barret Knutson; 13 great grandchildren; one great-great grandchild.
Grand Forks, ND - Clyde E. Schultz, 92, of Grand Forks, ND, passed away on Sunday, May 3, 2020 at Valley Senior Living on Columbia with his family by his side. Graveside services with Military Honors will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, June 19, 2020, at Hills of Rest Cemetery in Sioux Falls. Additional obituary information is available at www.georgeboom.com
He was employed at Egger Steel Company in Sioux Falls for 40 years, first as a crane operator, then as a Leaderman. Clyde was a member of East Side Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls from 1970 until moving to Grand Forks, ND in 2000.
He is survived by his wife, Irma; children, Steve (Joan) Schultz, Cindy (Mark) O'Brian, Nancy (Loring) Knutson; 7 grandchildren, Heidi (Frerichs) Greenback, Lora (Frerichs) Dunn, Cassandra (Knutson) Owens, Kathryn (Knutson) Hains, Christine (Schultz) Dicken, Gregory Schultz, Barret Knutson; 13 great grandchildren; one great-great grandchild.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Argus Leader from Jun. 11 to Jun. 14, 2020.