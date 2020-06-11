Clyde E. Schultz
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Clyde's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Clyde E. Schultz

Grand Forks, ND - Clyde E. Schultz, 92, of Grand Forks, ND, passed away on Sunday, May 3, 2020 at Valley Senior Living on Columbia with his family by his side. Graveside services with Military Honors will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, June 19, 2020, at Hills of Rest Cemetery in Sioux Falls. Additional obituary information is available at www.georgeboom.com

He was employed at Egger Steel Company in Sioux Falls for 40 years, first as a crane operator, then as a Leaderman. Clyde was a member of East Side Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls from 1970 until moving to Grand Forks, ND in 2000.

He is survived by his wife, Irma; children, Steve (Joan) Schultz, Cindy (Mark) O'Brian, Nancy (Loring) Knutson; 7 grandchildren, Heidi (Frerichs) Greenback, Lora (Frerichs) Dunn, Cassandra (Knutson) Owens, Kathryn (Knutson) Hains, Christine (Schultz) Dicken, Gregory Schultz, Barret Knutson; 13 great grandchildren; one great-great grandchild.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Argus Leader from Jun. 11 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Hills of Rest Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
(605) 336-1454
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved