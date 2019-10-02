Services
Viewing
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Michael Catholic Church
1600 S. Marion Road
Sioux Falls, SD
View Map
Send Flowers
Funeral Mass
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Michael Catholic Church
1600 S. Marion Road
Sioux Falls, SD
View Map
Interment
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
3:00 PM
St. Thomas Cemetery
DeSmet, SD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Coletta Brandner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Coletta (Lottie) Brandner


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Coletta (Lottie) Brandner Obituary
Coletta (Lottie) Brandner

DeSmet - Coletta (Lottie) Brandner of Sioux Falls, SD passed away on September 30, 2019 in DeSmet, SD

Coletta was born August 12, 1940 in Sioux Falls, SD.

She will be remembered for her pleasant smile that will be missed by her family and friends. She loved every one, especially children. She was so appreciative of the support group when her husband, Richard passed away and the Rosary and prayers at St. Michael Catholic Church in Sioux Falls.

Come to celebrate Lottie's life with her brother, Verle (Evelyn) Conner, her sister, Jacqueline King and many nieces and nephews.

Viewing, Wake Service and Rosary will be celebrated at St. Michael Catholic Church, 1600 S. Marion Road in Sioux Falls, SD. The viewing and Wake will begin at 9:30 am Friday with the Funeral Mass beginning at 11:00 am with lunch to follow. The interment will be at the St. Thomas Cemetery, DeSmet, SD at 3:00 pm.

The family requests that memorials be directed to the .

www.millerfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Oct. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Coletta's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.