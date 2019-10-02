|
Coletta (Lottie) Brandner
DeSmet - Coletta (Lottie) Brandner of Sioux Falls, SD passed away on September 30, 2019 in DeSmet, SD
Coletta was born August 12, 1940 in Sioux Falls, SD.
She will be remembered for her pleasant smile that will be missed by her family and friends. She loved every one, especially children. She was so appreciative of the support group when her husband, Richard passed away and the Rosary and prayers at St. Michael Catholic Church in Sioux Falls.
Come to celebrate Lottie's life with her brother, Verle (Evelyn) Conner, her sister, Jacqueline King and many nieces and nephews.
Viewing, Wake Service and Rosary will be celebrated at St. Michael Catholic Church, 1600 S. Marion Road in Sioux Falls, SD. The viewing and Wake will begin at 9:30 am Friday with the Funeral Mass beginning at 11:00 am with lunch to follow. The interment will be at the St. Thomas Cemetery, DeSmet, SD at 3:00 pm.
The family requests that memorials be directed to the .
Published in The Argus Leader on Oct. 2, 2019