|
|
Colette Ann Moore
Omaha - March 21, 1944 - September 4, 2019
Omaha, NE; born in Watertown, SD. Survived by husband, Richard H. Moore; children, Sheila A. Anderson (Derry D.) and Todd H. Moore (fiancée, Tina M. Hill); siblings: Damian Barthle (Jan), Adrian Barthle, Deidre Feldhaus (Jack), Andrea Antani (Pranav), Pierre Barthle (Cristina), Melania Barnes (Richard), and Cyprian Barthle (Pam); several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, September 8th from 1pm to 3pm at the West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. in Omaha, followed by Vigil Service at 3pm. Graveside Service: Monday, September 9th at 11am at Woodlawn Cemetery in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Memorials are suggested to .
Arrangements by: Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd., 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Sept. 6, 2019