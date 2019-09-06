Services
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Vigil
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
3:00 PM
Graveside service
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Woodlawn Cemetery
Sioux Falls, SD
View Map
Colette Ann Moore


1944 - 2019
Colette Ann Moore Obituary
Colette Ann Moore

Omaha - March 21, 1944 - September 4, 2019

Omaha, NE; born in Watertown, SD. Survived by husband, Richard H. Moore; children, Sheila A. Anderson (Derry D.) and Todd H. Moore (fiancée, Tina M. Hill); siblings: Damian Barthle (Jan), Adrian Barthle, Deidre Feldhaus (Jack), Andrea Antani (Pranav), Pierre Barthle (Cristina), Melania Barnes (Richard), and Cyprian Barthle (Pam); several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, September 8th from 1pm to 3pm at the West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. in Omaha, followed by Vigil Service at 3pm. Graveside Service: Monday, September 9th at 11am at Woodlawn Cemetery in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Memorials are suggested to .

Memorials are suggested to .

Published in The Argus Leader on Sept. 6, 2019
Published in The Argus Leader on Sept. 6, 2019
