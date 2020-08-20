1/1
Colette "Clausen" Koller
1956 - 2020
Colette "Clausen" Koller

Bradenton, FL - Colette "Clausen" Koller passed away Friday, August 14, at Tidwell Hospice House in Bradenton, Florida. The family will schedule the celebration of her life at a later time.

Colette was born to Arnie and Dee Clausen in Redfield, South Dakota, on March 13, 1956. She graduated from Aberdeen Central High School and attended Embry-Riddle University. Colette's love for photography inspired her to open up her successful business Express Photo in Sioux Falls. She was always taking pictures of family, friends, and wildlife.

Colette had a big heart and was always ready to help or care for the people she loved. She truly treasured family gatherings and being with friends. Because of her illness, she moved to the warmer climate of Florida in 2008 to be with her best friend and sister, Val.

Colette loved the ocean and warmer weather. Her beautiful smile will forever live in the hearts of the people who loved her. Blessed to have shared Colette's life were her daughter Morgan Koller, grandsons Benjamin, Rigel, and Xander, Sisters Valorie (Kathy) Taylor Bradenton, Florida, Julie (Tom) Berquist Kalispell, Montana, Melanie (Jamey) Tollefson Lead, South Dakota, brothers Brian (Jackie) Clausen Bloomington, Minnesota, Kurt (Karen) Clausen Waubay, South Dakota, and many nieces and nephews who all loved her.

Colette was preceded in death by her Mother, Father, and brother Kim.




Published in Argus Leader from Aug. 20 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
