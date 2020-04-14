|
|
Colleen A. Weiss
Sioux Falls - Colleen A. Weiss, 79, of Sioux Falls, passed away Monday, April 13, 2020 at Dow Rummel Village. A memorial service is planned for a later date to be determined.
Survivors include her husband, Larry; 5 children, Connie (Tom) Pruner, Kathleen (Todd) Steen and Robin (special friend, Mike) Weiss, all of Sioux Falls, Steve (Penny) Weiss, Chicago, IL, Bruce (Tina) Weiss, Minneapolis, MN; and 7 grandchildren. Obit and online guestbook at georgeboom.com.
Published in The Argus Leader from Apr. 14 to Apr. 19, 2020