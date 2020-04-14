Services
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
(605) 336-1454
Colleen A. Weiss Obituary
Sioux Falls - Colleen A. Weiss, 79, of Sioux Falls, passed away Monday, April 13, 2020 at Dow Rummel Village. A memorial service is planned for a later date to be determined.

Survivors include her husband, Larry; 5 children, Connie (Tom) Pruner, Kathleen (Todd) Steen and Robin (special friend, Mike) Weiss, all of Sioux Falls, Steve (Penny) Weiss, Chicago, IL, Bruce (Tina) Weiss, Minneapolis, MN; and 7 grandchildren. Obit and online guestbook at georgeboom.com.
Published in The Argus Leader from Apr. 14 to Apr. 19, 2020
