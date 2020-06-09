Colleen Burchill
Sioux Falls - Colleen Burchill, 97, of Sioux Falls, formerly of Pierre, died Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Avera Prince of Peace in Sioux Falls, SD.
There will be a visitation, without family present and with social distancing practices in place on Thursday, June 11, 2020, from 2:00 pm until 5:00 pm at Isburg Funeral Chapel in Pierre. A private family funeral mass will be held on Friday, June 12th at 10:00 am at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Pierre with a private committal service to follow at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.
The services will be live streamed at: www.isburgfuneralchapels.com in Colleen's online obituary on Friday at 10:00am.
Sioux Falls - Colleen Burchill, 97, of Sioux Falls, formerly of Pierre, died Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Avera Prince of Peace in Sioux Falls, SD.
There will be a visitation, without family present and with social distancing practices in place on Thursday, June 11, 2020, from 2:00 pm until 5:00 pm at Isburg Funeral Chapel in Pierre. A private family funeral mass will be held on Friday, June 12th at 10:00 am at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Pierre with a private committal service to follow at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.
The services will be live streamed at: www.isburgfuneralchapels.com in Colleen's online obituary on Friday at 10:00am.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Argus Leader from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.