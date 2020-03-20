Services
Miller Funeral Home - Hartford Chapel
600 S. Western Ave.
Hartford, SD 57033
605-336-2640
Hartford, SD - Colleen M. Jesse, 58, of Hartford, SD passed away on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, SD.

Private Family Mass will be held on Monday, March 23 at St. George Catholic Church with burial at St. George Catholic Cemetery in Hartford, SD.

There will be a Memorial Mass in the future as soon as public gatherings are permitted. Miller Funeral Home-Hartford Chapel assisting with arrangements.For online obituary and guest register go to www.millerfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2020
