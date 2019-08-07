Services
Hofmeister-Jones Funeral Home-Parker - Parker
130 East 2nd Street (2nd Street and Main Street)
Parker, SD 57053
(605) 297-4402
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Trinity Lutheran Church
Prayer Service
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
Trinity Lutheran Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
10:30 AM
Trinity Lutheran Church
Connie Geide


1926 - 2019
Connie Geide Obituary
Connie Geide

Hartford - Cornelia Rose (Connie) Geide, 93 of Hartford, died on August 2, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family. Funeral Services will be at 10:30 am Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Trinity Lutheran Church, rural Hartford. Visitation will be from 5-7 pm Friday, August 9, 2019 at the church with a prayer service at 7:00 pm. Arrangements by Hofmeister Jones Funeral Home, Parker. Grateful for having shared her life are her husband of 66 years, Earle; her two children, Orrin Geide of Hartford, and Joy (Rod) Hohn of Hartford; two grandchildren, Noah and Camille Hohn of Hartford; sisters-in-law, Jean Gregerson, Bolder, CO, and Donna Rae (George) Vogt, Groveland, FL; numerous nieces, nephews, and her special friend from Comfort Keepers, Sandy Holzemer (Connie referred to her as her 2nd daughter).

hofmeisterjones.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Aug. 7, 2019
