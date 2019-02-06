Services
HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME
4800 S MINNESOTA AVE
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
(605) 334-9640
Connie Geiken
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME
4800 S MINNESOTA AVE
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME
4800 S MINNESOTA AVE
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
Sioux Falls - Connie Fay (Green) Geiken, 76 years, went to be with her Lord and Savior on February 2, 2019, while hospitalized at Select Specialty Hospital in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Visitation, with family present, will be 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, February 7th, at Heritage Funeral Home, 4800 S. Minnesota Avenue, Sioux Falls. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Friday, February 8th, at Heritage Funeral Home. Burial will take place at the Lennox Cemetery.

Connie is survived by her beloved husband, Leroy Geiken, son Matthew, daughter Elisa (Rich) Albertus and their children, Alexis and Austin. Connie is also survived by brothers Gary (Janet) Green, Ron (Christy) Green, Bob Green, Rod Green, brother-in-law, Lendall (Marlene) Geiken and many nieces and nephews. Connie's friends, Barb and Myrna, who she considered "sisters", also survive. www.heritagesfsd.com.
Published in The Argus Leader on Feb. 6, 2019
