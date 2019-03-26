|
|
Connie R. Johnson
Sioux Falls - Connie R. Johnson, age 80, passed away Friday, March 22, 2019 in Sioux Falls. Funeral services begin at 10:30am on Wednesday, March 27, at The Miller Funeral Home 507 S. Main Avenue. Gathering to follow.
Grateful for having shared her life is her son Steven Johnson, Sioux Falls, daughter Pamela Taylor, Salt Lake City, UT; 4 granddaughters, 1 granddog, 5 great grandchildren; her siblings Ardis Short, Canton, SD and Mark Schnose, of Cheyenne, WY.
Her husband Harlan preceded her in death. www.millerfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Mar. 26, 2019