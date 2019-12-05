|
|
Connie Roberts
Naples, FL - Constance "Connie" Joanne (Hanlon) Roberts passed away unexpectedly on December 1, 2019 in Naples, Florida. She was born July 11, 1948 to James and Beverly (Pedersen) Hanlon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Her family moved to Sioux City, Iowa where she attended Blessed Sacrament Elementary School and graduated from Bishop Heelan Catholic High School in 1966.
After graduation, Connie attended the University of South Dakota where she followed in her mother's footsteps as a member of Kappa Alpha Theta sorority. It was here at USD where she met the love of her life, Jim Roberts, across a booth at the Varsity Pub. It was love at first sight and after eight months of dating they were engaged. They were united in marriage on July 27, 1968 at Blessed Sacrament Church in Sioux City, Iowa.
Connie went on to become a strong advocate for deaf and hard of hearing children in both her personal and professional life upon learning that her youngest daughter, Katie, was deaf. She returned to complete her bachelor's degree in special education by commuting to USD while raising their four children.
During her time in Sioux Falls, Connie was active in her church as well as many other organizations. She was a founding member of St Michael Parish and she and Jim were inaugural little parish leader members. Another passion of hers was watching her sons grow up playing hockey. During this time, she became very involved in the Sioux Falls Youth Hockey Association and served on many committees including one term as the president of the association.
Grateful for having shared her life is her husband of 51 years: Jim, Sioux Falls; daughter: Lisa (Phil) Loving, Sioux Falls; sons: Brian (Shawna) Roberts, Corning, IA, Kevin (Hallie) Roberts, Victoria, MN; and daughter: Katie (Kris) Hopkins Roberts, Seattle, WA; grandchildren: Hannah, Chloe, Sadie and Jesse Loving, Duncan, Jacob, Brody, Tyler, Madyson and Isabella Roberts, and Fitzgerald Hopkins Roberts; siblings: Julie (Larry) Armiger, Omaha, NE; Mike Hanlon, Sioux Falls, Mary (Tommy) Thompson, LeMars, IA, Pat (Rhonda) Hanlon, Sioux Falls, Tom (Lisa) Hanlon, Sioux Falls; Kevin (Tracy) Hanlon, Sioux Falls and Betsy (Jeff) McIntyre, Sioux Falls; her in-laws: Kay (Kerry) Kasulka, Sioux Falls; Diane (Bill) Tschetter, Rapid City, SD; and Tom (Linda) Roberts, Sioux Falls; special friends: Mike and Mary McGuinn, Naples, FL; and numerous nephews and nieces. Connie is preceded in death by her parents, Jim and Bev Hanlon; her in-laws: Ken Roberts and Irv and Dorothy (Roberts) Engelbrecht; brother-in-law: Lyle Magorien; and nephew: Jimmy Magorien.
The family requests in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hanlon Family Memorial Scholarship fund created in her parents honor at the Bishop O'Gorman Catholic Schools Foundation (https://www.ogknights.org/giving/bishop-og-foundation).
Visitation will be Monday, December 9, 5:00 PM at St. Michael Catholic Church with a scripture vigil at 6:30 PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday, December 10, 10:00 AM at St. Michael Catholic Church. A complete obituary is available at barnett-lewis.com.
Published in The Argus Leader from Dec. 5 to Dec. 7, 2019