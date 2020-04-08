|
Connie Wheeler
Sioux Falls - Connie Wheeler went to be with her savior on April 8, 2020. Connie was born August 6th, 1932 in Sioux Falls, SD. She was the youngest of seven born to Gilber and Mary (Mae) Sommers.
Connie married James F. Wheeler on June 17, 1954. They had two daughters and one son: Jean (Gary) Stokke of Sioux Falls, Teri (Quentin) Everson of Sioux Falls, and Stephen (Tammy) Wheeler of Mitchell, SD. She is survived by her children; two grandsons: Matthew (Sarah) Stokke of Sioux Falls, Sean Stokke, and fiancé: Mallory of Sioux Falls; two step-grandchildren: Melissa (David) Jones of Sioux Falls, and Erik Everson of Charlotte, NC. She was blessed with four great-grandchildren and five step great-grandchildren: Jadelyn, Derek, Zachary and Wyatt Stokke, Jackson and Carson Jones of Sioux Falls, Hadley, Mia and Lena Everson of Charlotte N.C. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her siblings: Lorena (Link) Corcoran, Maurice (Megs)Sommers, Mary Olson, Robert (Irene) Sommers, Richard (Viola) Sommers and Joan Kaiser; her parents Gilbert and Mae Sommers and many cousins and close childhood friends.
A private family service will take place at Barnett-Lewis Funeral Home. A celebration of life will be held at a later date and will be announced. A complete obituary is available at:
www.barnett-lewis.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020