Constance Allen
Sioux Falls - Constance (Connie) Jean Allen was born in Huron, SD, to Hans E. and Geraldine Beck on April 18, 1936. They lived on a farm northwest of Huron and she attended country school for the first 8 grades of her education. She entered Huron High school as a freshman and graduated in 1954. She met her future husband, Paul at Huron High School and they were married in 1956 at the First Methodist Church in Huron.
Connie was employed at Standard Oil's district office in Huron and after their marriage she worked for the National Farmers Union Insurance office in Huron. After moving to Rapid City, she was employed by Northwestern Bell Telephone Company as a service representative. After the birth of their first child, she became a stay at home mom and homemaker. She raised three children while in Rapid City. After her husband accepted a position in Sioux Falls, she became employed as a secretary at Laura Wilder Grade School and later a teacher's aide. She thoroughly enjoyed working with the school children.
She was a long time member of Beta Sigma Phi sorority for over 50 years. She enjoyed playing Bunko and Mah Jongg with the ladies from her sorority and others. She was a member of Asbury United Methodist Church. She enjoyed fishing and walking the fields, pheasant hunting with her husband. After retirement she and her husband took up golf. She was a loving mother, caring homemaker and role model for her children and grandchildren. Her passing leaves a huge void in our lives and we miss her loving smile and grace.
She is survived by her husband, Paul, 3 children, son, David (Melanie) of Sioux Falls, daughters, Nancy of Albuquerque, NM and Jane (Wayne) Barber of Overland Park, KS, 3 grandchildren, Alyssa (Brian) Dixon, and Nicole and Jared Barber and 1 great grandchild, Wesley Ronald Dixon, a sister, Carol Larsen, Rapid City and a niece, Cindy Larsen Parsons, of Denver, CO. She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother in law, Gene Larsen.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be directed to Avera Home Hospice, Sioux Falls or the .
A memorial service will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at Asbury United Methodist Church. Visitation will be from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Monday at Heritage Funeral Home. www.heritagesfsd.com.
Published in The Argus Leader on Mar. 17, 2019