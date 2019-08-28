Services
HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME
4800 S MINNESOTA AVE
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
(605) 334-9640
Constance Behrens
1951 - 2019
Constance Behrens Obituary
Constance Behrens

Sioux Falls - Constance (Connie) Jean Behrens, age 68 passed away peacefully Sunday, August 25, 2019 at Madison Regional Health surrounded by her family. Per Connie's request there will be no funeral service. There will be a private family gravside service at at later date. Memorials may be sent to Trinity Lutheran Church in Madison for the Trinity Care Fund. Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. www.heritagesfsd.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Aug. 28, 2019
