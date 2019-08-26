|
Cornelia "Corky" Van Grouw
Luverne, MN: - Cornelia "Corky" Van Grouw, 92, of Luverne, Minnesota, formerly of Inwood, Iowa, died Friday, August 23, 2019, at the Good Samaritan Society - Mary Jane Brown Home in Luverne. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, August 28, at 10:30 AM at the Inwood Christian Reformed Church with Rev. Adam Eisenga officiating. Burial will follow at Richland Cemetery of Inwood. Visitation, with the family present, will be held Tuesday, August 27, from 6:00-7:30 PM at the church.
Corky is survived by her three children, Don Van Grouw of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Allen (Jean) Van Grouw of Springfield, Minnesota, and Elaine (Steve) Ashby of Adrian, Minnesota; seven grandchildren, Jennifer (Brian) Hanson of Hampton, Iowa, Brenda (Nick) Anderson of Springfield, Kristin (Chrislo) Badenhorst of Rushford, Minnesota, Shannon (Dusty) Spieker of Sioux Falls, Ryan (special friend, Krisha) Ashby of Sioux Falls, and Michael Ashby of Adrian; fourteen great-grandchildren; sister, Margaret Westra of Pella, Iowa; and sister-in-law, Hattie Halma of Sunnyside, Washington.
Published in The Argus Leader on Aug. 26, 2019