Porter Funeral Home
102 South Main Street
Inwood, IA 51240
(712) 476-2106
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Inwood Christian Reformed Church
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
10:30 AM
Inwood Christian Reformed Church
Cornelia "Corky" VanGrouw


1927 - 2019
Cornelia "Corky" VanGrouw Obituary
Cornelia "Corky" Van Grouw

Luverne, MN: - Cornelia "Corky" Van Grouw, 92, of Luverne, Minnesota, formerly of Inwood, Iowa, died Friday, August 23, 2019, at the Good Samaritan Society - Mary Jane Brown Home in Luverne. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, August 28, at 10:30 AM at the Inwood Christian Reformed Church with Rev. Adam Eisenga officiating. Burial will follow at Richland Cemetery of Inwood. Visitation, with the family present, will be held Tuesday, August 27, from 6:00-7:30 PM at the church. Porter Funeral Home of Inwood is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. Condolences may be left for the family at www.porterfuneralhomes.com.

Corky is survived by her three children, Don Van Grouw of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Allen (Jean) Van Grouw of Springfield, Minnesota, and Elaine (Steve) Ashby of Adrian, Minnesota; seven grandchildren, Jennifer (Brian) Hanson of Hampton, Iowa, Brenda (Nick) Anderson of Springfield, Kristin (Chrislo) Badenhorst of Rushford, Minnesota, Shannon (Dusty) Spieker of Sioux Falls, Ryan (special friend, Krisha) Ashby of Sioux Falls, and Michael Ashby of Adrian; fourteen great-grandchildren; sister, Margaret Westra of Pella, Iowa; and sister-in-law, Hattie Halma of Sunnyside, Washington.
Published in The Argus Leader on Aug. 26, 2019
