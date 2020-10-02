Cornelius "Cornie" Brands
Rock Valley, IA - Cornelius "Cornie" Edward Brands, 86, of Rock Valley, died on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at the Friendly Horizons in Sioux Center, Iowa.
Funeral Service will be 10:00 a.m. Monday, October 5, 2020 at the First Reformed Church in Rock Valley with Rev. Dr. Verlyn Boone officiating. Burial, with military rites, will follow at the Valley View Cemetery. Public viewing, without the family present, will be from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Sunday at the Porter Funeral Home in Rock Valley. Please follow social distancing at all times. Condolences may be sent to www.porterfuneralhomes.com
