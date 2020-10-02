1/
Cornelius "Cornie" Brands
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Cornelius's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cornelius "Cornie" Brands

Rock Valley, IA - Cornelius "Cornie" Edward Brands, 86, of Rock Valley, died on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at the Friendly Horizons in Sioux Center, Iowa.

Funeral Service will be 10:00 a.m. Monday, October 5, 2020 at the First Reformed Church in Rock Valley with Rev. Dr. Verlyn Boone officiating. Burial, with military rites, will follow at the Valley View Cemetery. Public viewing, without the family present, will be from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Sunday at the Porter Funeral Home in Rock Valley. Please follow social distancing at all times. Condolences may be sent to www.porterfuneralhomes.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Argus Leader from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved