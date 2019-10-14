|
|
Cornelius "Cornie" Rus
Sioux Center, Iowa - Sioux Center, IA: Cornelius "Cornie" Rus, 97, of Sioux Center, Iowa, died Sunday, October 13, 2019, at Royale Meadows Care Center in Sioux Center. Funeral services will be held Thursday, October 17, at 10:00 AM at the Netherlands Reformed Congregation in Rock Valley, Iowa with Rev. J.J. Witvoet officiating. Burial will follow at Valley View Cemetery of Rock Valley. Visitation, with the family present, will be held on Wednesday, October 16, from 5:00-7:00 PM at Porter Funeral Home of Rock Valley. Memorials may be given to the Netherlands Reformed Christian School and condolences may be left for the family at www.porterfuneralhomes.com.
Cornie is survived by his 11 children, Frank and Linda Rus of Grand Rapids, Michigan, Joel and Fran Rus of Hudsonville, Michigan, Jerry and Londa Rus of Sioux Center, Marion and Judy Rus of Greenville, Michigan, Gloria Buus of Harrisburg, South Dakota, Mel and Brenda Rus of Zeeland, Michigan, Harlan and Carla Rus of Sioux Center, Virgil and Mary Rus of West Olive, Michigan, Howard and Janelle Rus of Sioux Center, Harold and Lynda Rus of Sioux Center and Edwin Rus of Waterloo, Iowa; 34 grandchildren; 44 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; and one brother, Marvin (Clazina) Rus of Sioux Center.
Published in The Argus Leader from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16, 2019