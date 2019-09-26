|
|
Cornell Munkvold
Viborg, SD - Cornell Munkvold, 91 of Viborg, passed away on September 23, 2019 at the Pioneer Memorial Nursing Home in Viborg. Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 PM Sunday, September 29, 2019 at the Viborg Community Building. Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00 PM Saturday, September 28, 2019 at the Church of the Nazarene in Viborg with a Prayer Service starting at 7:00 PM. Grateful for sharing his life are his children Darell (Judy) of Sioux Falls, David (Janice) of Spicer, MN, Randy (Kathi) of Viborg, and Corrine (Craig) Graves of Kirkland, WA; 8 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
In Lieu of Flowers, memorials may be directed to the Church of the Nazarene. Arrangements by Hofmeister-Jones Funeral Home. hofmeisterjones.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Sept. 26, 2019