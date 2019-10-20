Services
Porter Funeral Home
1704 15Th St
Rock Valley, IA 51247
(712) 476-2106
Cornie De "Sparky" Ruyter

Cornie "Sparky" De Ruyter

Rock Valley, Iowa - Cornie "Sparky" De Ruyter, 89, of Inwood, Iowa, formerly of Rock Valley, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Friday, October 18, 2019 at Hegg Health Center in Rock Valley.

Funeral Service will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Rock Valley with Pastor Edward Pease officiating. Burial with military rites will follow in the Valley View Cemetery at Rock Valley. Visitation with the family will be from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. with a Prayer Service at 7:00 p.m. on Monday at Our Savior's Lutheran Church. The Porter Funeral Home in Rock Valley is assisting the family. Condolences may be sent to www.porterfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Argus Leader from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2019
