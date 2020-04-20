|
Craig Allen Franken
Sioux Falls - Craig Allen Franken, age 61, passed away Sunday April 19, 2020 of complications of Covid-19. A public celebration of his life get together will be planned at a later date when things are safe to get together. Family requests in lieu of flowers please make a donation to the Sioux Falls Humane Society.
Craig was born on April 23, 1958 to George and Cordellia (Erickson) Franken in Madison, SD. He graduated from Washington High School in May 1976. Craig served in the United States Army and was honorably discharged on April 18, 1979.
Craig started with John Morrell and Company, (now Smithfield Foods), that same year and was very proud of his 40th anniversary with them. He was looking forward to retiring from there in the next couple of years.
On March 30, 1980 Craig's first wife gave birth to his pride and joy Candy. Candy and her husband Justin Bohm have two daughters Paige 13 and Maddy 9. Those girls were the apple of their grandpa's eye. He would have done anything for them. Craig married Karen Long on April 29, 2000.They would have celebrated their 20th anniversary in a week.
Grateful to have shared his life is his wife Karen; daughter Candy, her husband Justin Bohm and their girls Paige and Maddy; sister, Georgianne (Jeff) Goldie, brothers, Randy and Dennis Franken; sister-in-law, Cathy (Dwayne) Howard; nephews, nieces, aunts, uncles and friends too many to try to list; and also his new kitty, Karma.
Craig was preceded in death by his parents, George and Cordie Franken; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Arlie and Myrna Long; and his special pups, Spike & Buzz. A more complete obituary is available at www.georgeboom.com.
Published in The Argus Leader from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020