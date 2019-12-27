|
Craig P. Warne
Gilbert AZ - Craig Philip Warne passed away on December 10, 2019 at his home in Gilbert, Arizona. He was born on December 20, 1943 in Oakland, California to Philip and Laura (Monahan) Warne.
Craig graduated from St. Joseph's Cathedral High School in 1961 and then proudly served in the United States Army. He married Cheryl Darlene Julson on April 4, 1964 at St Joseph's Cathedral, together they had 3 children, Christine, Bret and Charles.
In 1964 he was initiated into the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW), Local 426 and completed an electrical apprenticeship. He worked as a union electrician all of his professional career and it was there that he picked up his lifelong nickname, C-Dub. He also ran the family business of Modern Electric for a time and then did traveling work, assisting on major electrical projects throughout the United States. He started working for the Bureau of Reclamation as an Electrician/Operator at Parker Dam in 1998 and he retired from Western Area Power Administration, Department of Energy in 2009 as an Electrical Foreman. In 2012 after retiring he started a new career as a Safety Consultant for Rosendin Electric in Phoenix, Arizona. He really enjoyed his last official job, walking the project and chatting about safe ways to complete the work with the crews. The crews enjoyed Craig's useful insight of safety for the electrical field and the gloves & candy that he shared with them. He received his 50 year pin from the IBEW in 2014.
Craig had a love of all things outdoors, including archery, hunting, fishing and coaching youth softball for many years. He had great pride for the many Corvettes that he owned throughout his life and never missed an opportunity to cheer for his favorite team, The Pittsburgh Steelers!
Craig is survived by his beloved wife of 55 years, Cheryl Julson Warne of Gilbert, AZ, daughter Christine of Gilbert, AZ, son Bret (wife Angela) of Gilbert, AZ, son Charles (wife Maria) of Sioux Falls, SD, grandchildren Drew, Deven, Dylan, Anthony, Olivia, Alex, Brandon, Collin, Victoria, Owen and great-grandchildren Philip, Erik, sisters Valerie (husband Mel Koch) of Sioux Falls, SD, Susan Hegg of Sioux Falls, SD, Pamela Vraspir (husband Greg) of Minnetonka, MN, Wendy Flannery (husband Jeff) of Eden Prairie, MN.
He is predeceased by his mother Laura, father Philip and brother Patrick.
Memorial Mass will begin 9:30 am Friday, January 3rd at The Cathedral of St. Joseph. Interment will take place at a later date at the South Dakota State Veterans Cemetery, Sioux Falls.
