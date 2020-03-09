Services
Weiland Funeral Chapel
320 N Egan Ave
Madison, SD 57042
(605) 256-2870
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Big Js
Humboldt, SD
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
4:00 PM
Generation Church, The Rex Theater
18 N. Palafox St.
Pensacola, SD
Margate, FL - Craig Reiners, age 47, passed away February 18, 2020 from heart surgery complications at the University of Miami Health Care System in Miami, FL.

Craig Charles Reiners was born March 12, 1972 to Dave & Pat (Carmody) Reiners.

A Celebration of Life gathering will be held Sunday, March 15th from 2 - 5 PM at Big J's in Humboldt, SD.

A Celebration of Life service will also be held Saturday, March 21st at 4 PM at Generation Church, The Rex Theater, 18 N. Palafox St., Pensacola, FL. Weiland Funeral Chapel, Madison is assisting with arrangements.

The family has requested that memorials go to the Santa Rosa Guardian ad Litem Foundation, 19 Iowa Dr. NE, Ft. Walton Beach, FL 32548 or www.nwfgal.org/donate. Craig served as a Guardian ad Litem for several years while living in Northwest Florida.
Published in The Argus Leader from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020
