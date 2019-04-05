|
Curt Anderson
Alcester - Curtis Jay Anderson, 64, passed away Wednesday, April 3, 2019. Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Nathanael Lutheran Church in Alcester, SD. Visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00 PM Friday, April 5 at Nathanael Lutheran Church. wassfuneralhome.com
Curt is survived by his wife, Diana Anderson; daughter Heather (Simon) VanderHelm; son Todd (Cassie) Anderson; grandchildren Wes and Brooke VanderHelm; his siblings Don (Silvia) Anderson, Bob Anderson, Gordon Anderson, Cindy (Lowell) Knutson; Diana's parents, Derald and Mary Hanson; Diana's siblings, David (Renee) Hanson, Patty (Jerry) Jones, Bill (Cheryl) Hanson and Dean (Jackie) Hanson; many nieces and nephews; and 2 aunts, Eileen Johnston and Phyllis Boerrigter. He was preceded in death by his parents Ray & Mae Anderson.
Published in The Argus Leader on Apr. 5, 2019