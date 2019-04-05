Services
Wass Home For Funerals
410 Broad St
Alcester, SD 57001
(605) 934-2661
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Nathanael Lutheran Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
Nathanael Lutheran Church
Alcester, SD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Curt Anderson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Curt Anderson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Curt Anderson Obituary
Curt Anderson

Alcester - Curtis Jay Anderson, 64, passed away Wednesday, April 3, 2019. Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Nathanael Lutheran Church in Alcester, SD. Visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00 PM Friday, April 5 at Nathanael Lutheran Church. wassfuneralhome.com

Curt is survived by his wife, Diana Anderson; daughter Heather (Simon) VanderHelm; son Todd (Cassie) Anderson; grandchildren Wes and Brooke VanderHelm; his siblings Don (Silvia) Anderson, Bob Anderson, Gordon Anderson, Cindy (Lowell) Knutson; Diana's parents, Derald and Mary Hanson; Diana's siblings, David (Renee) Hanson, Patty (Jerry) Jones, Bill (Cheryl) Hanson and Dean (Jackie) Hanson; many nieces and nephews; and 2 aunts, Eileen Johnston and Phyllis Boerrigter. He was preceded in death by his parents Ray & Mae Anderson.
Published in The Argus Leader on Apr. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now