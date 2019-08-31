|
Curtis D. Vipond
Sioux Falls - Curtis Vipond, 91, of Sioux Falls, (formerly of Hudson, SD) died Thursday, August 29, 2019 at Dougherty Hospice House in Sioux Falls.
Curtis Dean Vipond was born November 2, 1927 to Charles A and Ida E. (Paulson) Vipond in Hudson, SD. He grew up in the Hudson area where he received his education, graduating from Hudson High School in 1945. In the fall of 1945, he entered military service and served in the US Navy. Curt became a pilot in the Navy and flew aircraft between various military installations across the southern United States. Upon receiving his honorable discharge, he returned to the Hudson area.
On June 1, 1951, he was united in marriage with Arvilla Marshall at the First Congregational Church in Hudson. The couple lived in Sioux County IA in the Hudson area where Curt farmed his entire career. He retired from farming in the mid 1980's. In retirement, Curt and Arvilla lived on the farm until Arvilla's death on August 10, 2009. Curt remained on the farm until moving to Sioux Falls to become a resident of Stoney Brook Assisted Living in October of 2011. Curt was living at Stoney Brook at the time of his death.
Curt was a lifelong member of the First Congregational Church in Hudson prior to the Church's closing in 2010. He was also a life member of Jeptha Masonic Lodge #121 in Hudson; a member of the Scottish Rite in Yankton, SD and the El Riad Shrine in Sioux Falls.
Grateful for having shared his life are his children, Mary (Mick) Evanson and Joel (Julie) Vipond, both of Sioux Falls, SD; 3 grandchildren, Lisa (Allen) Miskowiec, Matthew Evanson and Jane Vipond; 6 great grandchildren, Logan, Jaden, Kelvin and Taryn Miskowiec and Chase and Annika Evanson; and one brother, John M. "Merle" (Carmeen) Vipond of Hudson, SD. In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Pearl Fels.
Funeral services will begin 10:00 am Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at Miller Funeral Home, Main Avenue location. Interment will be in the Eden Cemetery, Hudson, SD at 12:45 pm. Visitation with the family will be from 5:00-7:00 pm Monday, followed by a public Masonic Service at 7:00 pm at the funeral home. www.millerfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Aug. 31, 2019