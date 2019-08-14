|
|
Curtis J. Volz
Sioux Falls - Curtis J. Volz, 75, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, died Monday, August 12, 2019, in Sioux Falls. Memorial services will be 3:00 p.m., Thursday, August 15, 2019, at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls. Visitation with family present to greet friends and family will be from 2:00 p.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Memorials may be directed to the family for future designation to the . Additional obituary and online guestbook at www.georgeboom.com
Left to cherish his memory are his daughters, Heather (Dan) Testa of Wellington, Colorado and Hilary Volz of Sioux Falls, SD; granddaughter, Hannah Testa of Wellington, Colorado; and various extended family members.
Published in The Argus Leader on Aug. 14, 2019