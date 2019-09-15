|
|
Curtis Johnson
Sioux Falls - Curtis J. Johnson, age 41, of Sioux Falls, died Fri., Sept. 13, 2019 at Sanford USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls.
Memorial Services will begin at 1:00 pm on Wed., Sept. 18, 2019 at Heritage Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 6-7 pm on Tuesday at Heritage Funeral Home and will continue again one hour prior to the service on Wednesday.
Curtis was born on Oct. 20, 1977 to Dennis Johnson and Barbara Verhey in Sioux Falls, SD. Curtis grew up in Sioux Falls and worked in various restaurants throughout his adolescent and early adult years. He received his Associate's Degree in HVAC from Mitchell VoTech and worked for Baete-Forseth in Sioux Falls. Curtis married Jodi Fleshner on September 23, 2006. Curtis later worked for Brandon Heating and Air until failing health in Jan. of 2019.
Curtis will be remembered for his love of the Miami Dolphins, Star Wars, music, concerts and spending time with his children.
Curtis is survived by his mother, Barbara Christopher of Sioux Falls; 3 children, Taylor Woodward of Sioux Falls, Rebecca and Lucas Johnson of Watertown; his brother, Eric (Kiersten) Johnson of Salem, VA; his maternal grandmother, Martha Verhey of Sioux Falls; his niece and nephew and several aunts, uncles and cousins. www.heritagesfsd.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Sept. 15, 2019