Services
HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME
4800 S MINNESOTA AVE
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
(605) 334-9640
For more information about
Curtis Johnson
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME
4800 S MINNESOTA AVE
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME
4800 S MINNESOTA AVE
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
View Map
Memorial service
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
1:00 PM
HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME
4800 S MINNESOTA AVE
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Curtis Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Curtis Johnson


1977 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Curtis Johnson Obituary
Curtis Johnson

Sioux Falls - Curtis J. Johnson, age 41, of Sioux Falls, died Fri., Sept. 13, 2019 at Sanford USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls.

Memorial Services will begin at 1:00 pm on Wed., Sept. 18, 2019 at Heritage Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 6-7 pm on Tuesday at Heritage Funeral Home and will continue again one hour prior to the service on Wednesday.

Curtis was born on Oct. 20, 1977 to Dennis Johnson and Barbara Verhey in Sioux Falls, SD. Curtis grew up in Sioux Falls and worked in various restaurants throughout his adolescent and early adult years. He received his Associate's Degree in HVAC from Mitchell VoTech and worked for Baete-Forseth in Sioux Falls. Curtis married Jodi Fleshner on September 23, 2006. Curtis later worked for Brandon Heating and Air until failing health in Jan. of 2019.

Curtis will be remembered for his love of the Miami Dolphins, Star Wars, music, concerts and spending time with his children.

Curtis is survived by his mother, Barbara Christopher of Sioux Falls; 3 children, Taylor Woodward of Sioux Falls, Rebecca and Lucas Johnson of Watertown; his brother, Eric (Kiersten) Johnson of Salem, VA; his maternal grandmother, Martha Verhey of Sioux Falls; his niece and nephew and several aunts, uncles and cousins. www.heritagesfsd.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Curtis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now