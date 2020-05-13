Services
HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME
4800 S MINNESOTA AVE
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
(605) 334-9640
For more information about
Cyndy Juhnke
View Funeral Home Obituary
Service
Private
Resources
More Obituaries for Cyndy Juhnke
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cyndy Juhnke

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cyndy Juhnke Obituary
Cyndy Juhnke

Sioux Falls, SD - Cyndy Juhnke, 60, passed away surrounded by those she loved at Dougherty Hospice House on May 11, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer.

Public visitation will take place at on Friday, May 15, 2020 from 3:00-5:00 p.m. at Heritage Funeral Home with encouragement from the family to kindly wear a mask if you chose to attend the visitation and be mindful of safe social distancing. Private family services will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at Heritage Funeral Home with burial in Parkston, SD at the Protestant Cemetery. Cyndy's funeral service will be live streamed simultaneously on Zoom. The zoom meeting ID: 91756530913

The family invites any friends to join them at the Parkston Cemetery to be apart of the committal service. Burial time is scheduled for approximately 12:45.

Cyndy is survived by her sisters; Laurie (Mike) Swanson, Tammy Giblin, nephew; Jonathan Giblin, and a number of dear friends and extended family.

Cyndy's full obituary can be found at

www.heritagesfsd.com
Published in The Argus Leader from May 13 to May 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cyndy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -