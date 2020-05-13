|
|
Cyndy Juhnke
Sioux Falls, SD - Cyndy Juhnke, 60, passed away surrounded by those she loved at Dougherty Hospice House on May 11, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer.
Public visitation will take place at on Friday, May 15, 2020 from 3:00-5:00 p.m. at Heritage Funeral Home with encouragement from the family to kindly wear a mask if you chose to attend the visitation and be mindful of safe social distancing. Private family services will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at Heritage Funeral Home with burial in Parkston, SD at the Protestant Cemetery. Cyndy's funeral service will be live streamed simultaneously on Zoom. The zoom meeting ID: 91756530913
The family invites any friends to join them at the Parkston Cemetery to be apart of the committal service. Burial time is scheduled for approximately 12:45.
Cyndy is survived by her sisters; Laurie (Mike) Swanson, Tammy Giblin, nephew; Jonathan Giblin, and a number of dear friends and extended family.
Cyndy's full obituary can be found at
www.heritagesfsd.com
Published in The Argus Leader from May 13 to May 14, 2020