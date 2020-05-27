Resources
Sioux Falls - Cynthia Adams Howard, age 68 of Sioux Falls, passed away Tuesday May 26, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. A private family service will be held. A celebration of her life will be announced at a future date. Memorials may be directed to Feeding SD -Backpacks.

Grateful for having shared her life are her husband Thomas Lubeck, daughter Alice Adams Lubeck, son Jacob Howard Lubeck, two brothers and their wives, Stephen and Mary Howard, and John and Lisa Howard, and nieces and nephews. www.millerfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader from May 27 to May 28, 2020
