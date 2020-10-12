Cynthia "Cindy" LarssonSioux Falls - Cynthia "Cindy" Larsson (Kelly) passed away on October 11, 2020 at Ava's House hospice in Sioux Falls, SD at the age of 75.Cindy is survived by her daughter, Ashley Brown of Denver, CO; her brother, Dick (Mary) Kelly of Sioux Falls, SD; and 10 nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Jeanne Kelly; and her sister, Nancy Kelly Chinappi.Cindy was born on March 28, 1945 in Sioux Falls, SD to Richard C. Kelly and Jeanne Shaw Kelly. She graduated from Washington High School in 1963, attended St. Mary's Dominican College in New Orleans, LA, and graduated from Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge, LA with a degree in elementary education. During college she married William "Bill" Brown and they had one daughter, Ashley. She later married Michael "Mike" Larsson, to whom she was married for 25 years.Cindy enjoyed a teaching and childcare career in the 1970s in Yampa and Oak Creek, CO. In 1980, she moved back home to Sioux Falls where she owned and operated a successful and popular Baskin-Robbins ice cream franchise. In 1985, Cindy left Sioux Falls again for the mountains of Idaho where she was a Relator for most of the 1990s. She and her husband Mike then moved to Buffalo Valley, WY where they enjoyed many summers working at a river rafting company and winters camping on the beach in Baja California. After living in Lander, WY for a period of time, Cindy came full circle and moved back to Sioux Falls in 2015.After beating an aggressive stomach cancer in 1994, Cindy lived life to the fullest. She immensely loved the outdoors, enjoying much time spent with family and friends cross-country skiing, hiking, walking, as well as skydiving and bungee jumping. Her dogs were her constant companions wherever she was. She was a member of The Point is to Serve.A funeral is scheduled for 11:00am Wednesday, October 14 at The Point is to Serve Church, 506 N. Kiwanis Avenue. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Cindy's life. **The family asks that those in attendance please wear masks.In lieu of flowers, please share personal stories of your memories and interactions with Cindy with her daughter Ashley via email (mashbrown@me.com) or mail (4550 E Cherry Creek South Dr #1513, Denver CO 80246).