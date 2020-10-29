1/
Cynthia Lundberg
Cynthia Lundberg

Sioux Falls - Cynthia Lundberg, 87, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota died on Thursday, October 29, 2020, at Sanford Vermillion Care Center in Vermillion, South Dakota. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m., Monday, November 2, 2020, at Emmanuel Baptist Church in Sioux Falls. Visitation with family present to greet friends will be from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m., with a 4:30 p.m., Prayer Service and time of sharing on Sunday, November 1, 2020, at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls. Memorials may be directed to the family for future designation to The Gideon's International. Additional obituary information and links to the service livestream will be available at www.georgeboom.com

Left to cherish her memory are her sons, Curt Lubben of Sioux Falls and Keith Lubben of Vermillion, SD; Lawrence's children, Kathy (Greg) Sadowski of Wyoming, Michael (Candy) Lundberg of South Dakota, and Jerry Lundberg of South Dakota; grandchildren, Jesse Lubben, Carissa Lubben, and Brianna Kempema; brother, John (Sherry) Kooiker of Hull, IA; sister, Louisa (Haye Zylstra) DeBoer of Leota, MN; and sisters-in-law, Gertrude Kooiker of Luverne, MN and Beverly Kooiker of Michigan.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Johanna Kooiker; husband, Lawrence Lundberg; daughter, Lori Lubben; brothers, Herman, Jake, and Willis Kooiker; and sister, Clara Rozeboom.






Published in Argus Leader from Oct. 29 to Oct. 31, 2020.
