Cynthia Marie Anderson
Sioux Falls - Cynthia Marie Anderson, age 66 passed away peacefully in her home on December 12, 2019.
Memorial Service will be 10:30 am Tuesday, December 17, at George Boom Funeral Home and On-Site Crematory, 3408 E. 10th Street with the family present to greet friends from 9:00 - 10:00 am prior to the service. Entombment in the Columbarium will be at Hills of Rest Mausoleum, Sioux Falls, SD.
Cindi was born in Cresco, Iowa on February 16, 1953 to Jerome and Elizabeth (Murphy) Retterath, grew up in Jackson, Minnesota and graduated from West Central High School in 1971.
She married her husband of 41 years Dexter Jay Anderson December 29, 1973, and gave birth to her only daughter, Heather Eileen Anderson the following year.
Cindi was a fiercely determined and selfless woman who will be missed by the many people whose lives she touched.
She was preceded in death by her husband Jay, her son, Michael Jay, her father Jerome, and mother Elizabeth.
She is survived by her daughter Heather (Jason) Reigstad, and siblings Terry Orlikoski, Nancy (Mike) Larsen, Bill (Mary Beth) Retterath, Cyndy (Tim) Sterud, and Paul Retterath, as well as stepmother Charlotte Retterath. She was also survived by many dearly loved nieces and nephews.
Published in The Argus Leader from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019