Services
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
(605) 336-1454
Service
Private
To be announced at a later date
D. Stuart Jacobsen

D. Stuart Jacobsen Obituary
D. Stuart Jacobsen

Brandon - D. Stuart Jacobson, age 72 of Brandon passed away on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at his home. Private Family Services will be held with interment at Swedona Covenant Cemetery in Brandon. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Grace Lutheran Church, Sioux Falls or the Minnehaha County 4-H Program. For full obituary and online guestbook, visit georgeboom.com

Grateful for sharing his life are his wife, Kathy Jacobson of Brandon, SD; their sons, Todd Jacobson of Valley Springs, SD, Mike (Lori) Jacobson of Fort Pierre, SD, Spencer (Tanya) Jacobson of Brandon, SD; four grandchildren, Kayla, Melissa, Gavin and Holly; sister, Kris (Brian) Hemmelrick of Sioux Falls; brother, Mark Jacobson (Janice Berhave) of Valley Springs, SD; and many other relatives and friends.
Published in The Argus Leader from May 14 to May 16, 2020
