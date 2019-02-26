|
Dagny T. Lerseth
Beresford - Dagny T. Lerseth, 96, died Thursday, February 21, 2019 at Bethesda of Beresford. Funeral services will be 10:30 AM Saturday, March 2 at Roseni Lutheran Church, rural Beresford, SD. Visitation will be 5:00-7:00 PM, Friday, March 1, 2019 at Roseni Lutheran Church followed by a prayer service at 7:00 PM. Memorials can be written to the Dagny Lerseth Helping Hand Account in care of the Beresford School District or Bethesda of Beresford Nursing Home. wassfuneralhome.com
Very grateful to have shared her life are her children Candice, Randall, Don (Ilene Christopherson), and Pamela (Michael) McGill; her nine grandchildren: Randall and Mary's Sonja, Gretchen, and Joshua; Don and Ilene's Britta, Sven, and Hannah; Pam and Mike's Elise, Mara and Seth; her 22 great grandchildren and 32 nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Dayle, son Randall, and her siblings: Elizabeth, Borghild, Swanhild, Miltzo, and Luther.
Published in The Argus Leader on Feb. 26, 2019