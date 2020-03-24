|
Dale "Bill" Bailey
Sioux Falls -
Dale "Bill" Bailey, age 81, died on Saturday, March 21, 2020. A private family memorial service will be held on Thursday, March 26, at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory in Sioux Falls.
Grateful for having shared his life are his wife, Nora Bailey; 3 children, Jolene (Dave) McCloud, Yankton, SD, William "Craig" (Angie Wermers) Bailey, Yankton, SD and Bruce D. (Patti) Bailey, Yankton, SD; 2 step-daughters, Nancy (John) McMahon, El Paso, TX and Melissa (Jeff) Thompson, Sioux Falls, SD; grandchildren: Tyler Bailey, Trevor (Kelsey) Bailey, Taryn Bailey, Miranda Dormanen, Jasmine King, John McMahon, and Kendall McMahon,; one great-grandson, Kylan Bailey; one sister, Ruth Alberts, Norfolk, NE; and a host of other relatives and friends. A more complete obituary is available at www.georgeboom.com.
Published in The Argus Leader from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020