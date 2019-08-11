|
Dale Gabel
Sioux Falls - Dale D. Gabel passed away Thursday, August 8, 2019 at The Good Samaritan Society - Prairie Creek in Sioux Falls, with his family by his side. Dale was 90.
Grateful for having shared his life are his children, Debra (Bruce) Weeldreyer, Dale D. (Linda) Gabel, Denise (Steve) Richter, Donna (Dale) Olsen, David (Renee) Gabel and Doreen Graves; 14 grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Hertha Gabel; wife, Carol; brothers, Richard, Alvin and Wayne Gabel; and son-in-law, Rich Graves.
Visitation with family present 5:00 - 7:00 pm Friday, August 16, 2019 at Miller Funeral Home 507 S. Main Ave., Sioux Falls, SD. Funeral service 11:00 am Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Zion Lutheran Church, 1400 S. Duluth Ave., Sioux Falls, SD. Interment Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in Hartford, SD.
Please visit www.MillerFH.com for full obituary.
Published in The Argus Leader on Aug. 11, 2019