Services
St Ann's Catholic Church
204 S Jefferson St
Humboldt, SD 57035
Prayer Service
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
7:30 PM
St. Ann Catholic Church
Humboldt, SD
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Ann Catholic Church
Humboldt, SD
Dale Garry


1947 - 2019
Dale Garry Obituary
Dale Garry

Humboldt - Dale Garry, 71 died on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019 in an automobile accident. Funeral mass will be on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019 at St. Ann Catholic Church in Humboldt. A Scripture service will be said at 7:30pm Monday evening at the church. Arrangements by Hofmeister Jones Funeral Home.

Grateful for having shared his life are 7 brothers and sisters, Joe (Maureen), Hurley, Kay (Richard) Ideker, Sioux Falls, Jack (Sandy), Humboldt, Stan (Mary), Colton, Linda (Jim) Kasten, Parker, Randy (Sidney), Dolton, and Mary Garry, Parker; and many nieces and nephews.

hofmeisterjones.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Sept. 8, 2019
