Dale Garry
Humboldt - Dale Garry, 71 died on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019 in an automobile accident. Funeral mass will be on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019 at St. Ann Catholic Church in Humboldt. A Scripture service will be said at 7:30pm Monday evening at the church. Arrangements by Hofmeister Jones Funeral Home.
Grateful for having shared his life are 7 brothers and sisters, Joe (Maureen), Hurley, Kay (Richard) Ideker, Sioux Falls, Jack (Sandy), Humboldt, Stan (Mary), Colton, Linda (Jim) Kasten, Parker, Randy (Sidney), Dolton, and Mary Garry, Parker; and many nieces and nephews.
Published in The Argus Leader on Sept. 8, 2019