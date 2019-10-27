|
|
Dale Harris
Dale Eugene Harris, 92, of Sioux Falls, SD, passed away on Friday, October 26, 2019, at the Emmetsburg Care Center.
He is survived by his wife, Darlene (Held) Harris; children, Debbie (Tom) Brown, Kelley (David) Fog; grandchildren, Sarah, Heidi, Michael, Morgan, Ashley, Katherine, Ally, Dan, Becky, Laura and Josh; and 18 great-grandchildren.
Dale was preceded in death by his son, Dr. Steven Harris.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorials be directed to the First United Methodist Church.
Visitation with the family present will be from 5 to 7 pm on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at Miller Funeral Home, 507 South Main Avenue. A Memorial Service will be held at 11 am on Thursday, October 31, 2019, at First United Methodist Church with interment at Hills of Rest Cemetery.
www.millerfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2019