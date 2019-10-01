|
Dale Long
Sioux Falls - Dale D. Long age 85 of Sioux Falls passed away on Monday September 30, 2019 at Prince of Peace Nursing Home.
Dale was born on January 16, 1934 to Roy and Ila (Sherard) Long. He grew up on a farm outside of Viborg and graduated from Viborg High School. After high school Dale entered the U.S. Army and spent most of his time stationed in Texas. Shortly after returning to South Dakota he was united in marriage to Ellen Groth. The couple was married on November 8, 1959. He began his working career at John Morrell Co. as a production worker, where he retired after 30 years of service.
Dale enjoyed spending time with his family and teaching his grandkids how to fish, garden, and pick raspberries. He also enjoyed camping with his wife, hunting, fishing, watching baseball (Minnesota Twins), football (whichever team is winning) and politics.
Grateful for having shared his life are: his children, Denise (Arlyn) Langerock, Brian (Yvette) Long, Chad (Kristy) Long and Amy (Travis) Zimmerman; and nine grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife (Ellen), Brother (Donnie) and two grandchildren, Ilamae Long and Dylan Nelson-Long.
Visitation with the family present will be on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00 with a Prayer Service at 7:00 p.m. Burial will be on Thursday at 10:30 a.m. at Woodlawn Cemetery. Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. www.heritagesfsd.com.
Published in The Argus Leader on Oct. 1, 2019