Kinzley Funeral Home
100 N Mundt Ave
Hartford, SD 57033
(605) 425-2621
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Memorial service
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
6:30 PM
1941 - 2019
Dale Mustar Obituary
Dale Mustar

Hartford - Dale E. Mustar, 78, of Hartford passed away at Sanford Centennial Hospice Cottage on Friday, November 1, 2019. Visitation will begin at 5 pm on Thursday, November 7 with a 6:30 pm memorial service at Kinzley Funeral Home, Hartford Chapel (100 N. Mundt Ave).

Dale Mustar was born October 20, 1941 to Zack E. and Arline H. (Farr) Mustar in Sioux Falls, SD. He grew up in Montrose, SD and graduated from Montrose High School in 1960. He then enlisted in the US Navy and served his country for 30 years before fully retiring in 1990.

Dale liked to hunt, fish and enjoyed woodworking. He had a zest for learning history and was an avid Green Bay Packers fan. He warmed a room with his smile, and always made people laugh. Every year since he turned 50, you could find him downtown at the Legion or Southbar karaoking for his birthday. Dale was a member of the Hartford Legion where he served on the color guard among other positions. He also served his community as a volunteer firefighter.

Dale is survived by: his mother, Arline of Easley, SC; children, David (Pam) Mustar of Antioch, CA, Steven Mustar of Sioux Falls, SD, Todd (Brenda) Townsend of Canistota, SD, Missy (Joe) Wager of Sioux Falls, SD, and Ryan (Amy) Townsend of Madison, SD;

7 grandchildren, Zachariah, Conner and Katherine Mustar, Andrew, Aaron, Madison, and Ava Townsend; a great-grandchild, Beckett Townsend; siblings, Lee (Sally) Mustar of Piedmont, SC and Doreen (Jim) Fitcher of Chino Valley, AZ, along with several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, 2 sisters, Beverly Osterman, infant sister, Linda and brother-in-law Dean Osterman. www.kinzleyfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2019
