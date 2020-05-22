|
|
Dale Rollag
Sioux Falls - Dale Rollag, 60, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota died Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls. Private funeral service will be held on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at St. Michael Parish in Sioux Falls. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to Dale's Fund the Funeral page to assist with expenses. A link to the Fund the Funeral page, online guestbook, and additional obituary information can be found at www.georgeboom.com
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Joan of Sioux Falls; daughters, Angel (Matt Bonacker) Rollag, Amanda Rollag, and Alison (Daniel Hough) Rollag all of Sioux Falls; a recently discovered son, Nickolas (Niki) Radil of Gretna, NE; Joan's children who he loved as his own, Jennifer Brockberg of Jasper, MN, Jeffery Brockberg of Edgerton, MN, and Jessica (Brad Walters) Brockberg of Edgerton, MN, and Justin Brockberg of Jasper, MN; grandchildren, Sydney, Zaya, Zane, Arianna, Amara, Alyssa, Chloe, and Daniel sisters, Linda (Rich) Zuel of Sioux Falls, Paula (Brian) Thill of Sioux Falls, and Susan (Layth) Grangaard of Harrisburg, SD; along with too many nieces, nephews, and friends to count.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Roger and Leota; and his brother, Bob (Pat) Rollag.
Published in The Argus Leader from May 22 to May 23, 2020