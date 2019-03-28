|
|
Dale Schneider
Winner - Dale Schneider, 81, of Winner, SD & previously from Hitchcock & Huron, SD passed away on Monday, March 25, 2019 in Winner, SD. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 10:00AM at the First United Methodist Church in Huron, SD. Burial will follow in the Riverside Cemetery in Huron. A visitation will be held on hour prior to the services on Saturday. There will also be a visitation on Friday, March 29, 2019 from 3-4PM with a prayer service beginning at 4:00PM at the Mason Funeral Home in Winner, SD.
Dale Darvin Schneider was born March 9, 1938, in Parkston, South Dakota to Fred and Louise (Lippert) Schneider. He grew up on the family farm west of Tripp and attended Pearly Mound Country School through 6th grade. When Dale was in 7th grade, they moved to town and he graduated from Tripp High School in 1956. He attended Southern State Teachers College on a football scholarship from 1956-1958. He transferred to Sioux Falls College where he continued to play football and earned his bachelor's degree in Biology in 1960.
He married Carol Hoff on August 25, 1958 at Friedens Reformed Church in Tripp, South Dakota. The couple lived in Sioux Falls until 1960 when Dale graduated from Sioux Falls College. During this time, a daughter, Sherry, was born.
In the fall of 1960, they accepted teaching positions at Hitchcock, South Dakota, where they would make their home for the next 33 years. Dale received his Master's degree from Northern State Teachers College in 1963 and served as Superintendent at Hitchcock for the next 30 years. His entire career was spent there where he had roles as a teacher, coach, athletic director and superintendent. He coached both boys' and girls' basketball as well as track. He was a member of many professional organizations and served on the SDHSAA Board of Control from 1976-1986. He was inducted into the 281 Conference Hall of Fame and the SDIAAA Hall of Fame for his efforts.
When Dale retired from education in 1993, he and Carol moved to Huron where he continued to have a heart for giving back. He had a passion for community service and shared his knowledge and work ethic with many boards and organizations. He was a city commissioner in Huron for 12 years and a member of the Gideons, Kiwanis, Huron Regional Hospital Board, Senior Center Board and he was especially honored to be part of the United Methodist Church Board in Huron.
After 51 years of marriage, Carol passed in 2010. Dale continued to live in Huron until he moved to Winner in 2014. During this time he enjoyed special friendships and followed local events. He was a member of Rotary and the United Methodist Church.
Reading, working crossword puzzles, hunting, golfing, coin collecting and following local and professional sporting events were some of his favorite pastimes. He also enjoyed farming in the Hitchcock area for many years. Over the years he found pleasure in traveling to new destinations and had visited every state but Alaska.
Grateful for having shared in his life are: daughter, Sherry (Sam) Holderby of Volga; brother, Glenn (Karen) Schneider of Pickstown; grandson, Tyler (Sharon) Holderby of Volga; granddaughter, Samantha (Lane) Docter of Volga; brother-in-law, Bill (Judy) Hoff of Sioux Falls; sister-in-law, Mary Lou (Ginny) Hoff of Minneapolis; three great-grandsons, Brexten and Ryken Docter and Hawkins Holderby; special friend, Marsha Risseeuw; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
Dale was preceded in death by his wife, Carol, and his parents; brothers Harvey, Donald, and Melvin; sister Eldora.
Published in The Argus Leader on Mar. 28, 2019