Dalene Bolger
Sioux Falls - Darlene Bolger passed away on September 1, 2019 at her home in Sioux Falls. She graduated from Washington High School in 1952. Darlene worked at the Stockyard Café, Brown Drug and the airport in the restaurant and gift shop.
She is survived by her children, Mike (Allison) Bolger, Barb (Rich) Mayer, Steve (Sheila) Bolger and Ryan (Kristen) Bolger, all of Sioux Falls; 10 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.
As Darlene requested, no formal services will be held. The family invites friends to gather at the Cherry Creek Banquet Room on Sept. 15 from 1-4 pm. The family wishes to thank the staff at Avera Home Hospice for their loving care and support. chapelhillfuneralhome.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Sept. 8, 2019