Services
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Cherry Creek Banquet Room
Resources
More Obituaries for Dalene Bolger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dalene Bolger

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dalene Bolger Obituary
Dalene Bolger

Sioux Falls - Darlene Bolger passed away on September 1, 2019 at her home in Sioux Falls. She graduated from Washington High School in 1952. Darlene worked at the Stockyard Café, Brown Drug and the airport in the restaurant and gift shop.

She is survived by her children, Mike (Allison) Bolger, Barb (Rich) Mayer, Steve (Sheila) Bolger and Ryan (Kristen) Bolger, all of Sioux Falls; 10 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.

As Darlene requested, no formal services will be held. The family invites friends to gather at the Cherry Creek Banquet Room on Sept. 15 from 1-4 pm. The family wishes to thank the staff at Avera Home Hospice for their loving care and support. chapelhillfuneralhome.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dalene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.