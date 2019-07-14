|
|
Dan Collenbaugh
Rock Valley, Iowa - Dan Collenbaugh, 64, of Rock Valley, passed away on Friday, July 12, 2019 at the Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 16th at the St. Mary's Catholic Church with Father Doug Klein officiating. Burial will follow in the Valley View Cemetery in Rock Valley. Visitation with the family present will begin at 6:00 p.m. Monday with a Prayer Vigil Service at 8:00 p.m. at the Porter Funeral Home in Rock Valley. Condolences may be sent to www.porterfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Argus Leader on July 14, 2019