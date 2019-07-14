Services
Porter Funeral Home
1704 15Th St
Rock Valley, IA 51247
(712) 476-2106
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
6:00 PM
Vigil
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
8:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
10:30 AM
the St. Mary's Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Dan Collenbaugh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dan Collenbaugh

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dan Collenbaugh Obituary
Dan Collenbaugh

Rock Valley, Iowa - Dan Collenbaugh, 64, of Rock Valley, passed away on Friday, July 12, 2019 at the Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 16th at the St. Mary's Catholic Church with Father Doug Klein officiating. Burial will follow in the Valley View Cemetery in Rock Valley. Visitation with the family present will begin at 6:00 p.m. Monday with a Prayer Vigil Service at 8:00 p.m. at the Porter Funeral Home in Rock Valley. Condolences may be sent to www.porterfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Argus Leader on July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now