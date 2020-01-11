Services
Miller Funeral Home - Southside
7400 S Minnesota Ave
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
(605) 336-2640
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Prayer Service
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
7:00 PM
Dan Hurley Obituary
Dan Hurley

Harrisburg - Daniel James Hurley age 65 of Harrisburg, SD, passed away Friday January 10, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. Family will greet friends from 5:00-7:00 pm with a prayer service at 7:00 pm Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Miller Southside Funeral Chapel, 7400 S. Minnesota Ave.

Grateful for having shared his life are his mother June, Sioux Falls; sisters, Teresa Hurley, Sioux Falls, and Cathryn (Jason Bruns) Hurley, Harrisburg, his brother Lynn (Vickie) Hurley, Harrisburg, and a sister in-law, Nancy Hurley, Sioux Falls; and host of other relatives and friends.

His father Patrick and brother Michael, preceded him in death. www.millerfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Jan. 11 to Jan. 13, 2020
