Dan Mattison
Dan Mattison

Sioux Falls, SD - Daniel Mattison, age 60, passed away peacefully November 6, 2020, with his wife and sister by his side.

Family was everything to Dan. His family includes his wife, Cathi, his much-loved stepchildren, Chris, and Liz Hage. His father, Robert Mattison and his three sisters, Faye Mattison, Kristi (William) Schmidley and Lee Ann Mattison (Glen Monzo), as well as two nephews and three nieces. Dan is also survived by brother-in-law David (Karen) Rausch and mother-in-law Marjorie Rausch. He had a special relationship with Chris's fiancé, Caitlin Schneider and Liz's boyfriend, Greg Noethlich. He is preceded in death by his mother, Delpha Mattison.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society.

Memorial service will be held at Our Savor's Lutheran Church at 11 am on Wednesday, November 11, 2020. A visitation with the family will be held before the service starting at 10 am. A private family interment service will be at Woodland Cemetery immediately proceeding the service. Please visit www.hertiagesfsd.com to read Dan's full obituary.



Published in Argus Leader from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES
4800 S MINNESOTA AVE
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
(605) 334-9640
